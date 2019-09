GC’s website FAQ section claims the leggings are “high quality” in terms of four categories: fiber, fabric, fit, and construction. Indeed, the fabric felt thick and durable at first touch, though the fit seemed rather tiny. When I actually put them on, though, they were stretchy enough to fit comfortably. According to the brand, they are meant to have “the perfect amount” of compression — they're reportedly crafted from “the best blend of spandex to compress your muscles (so they achieve optimum performance), but don’t make you feel tightly bandaged.” Skeptical as I was, I will say I found this to be true. The longer I wore them, the more they seemed to mold to my form, and the results were, quite literally, warm and comfy. These seemed to perfectly conform to my curves (and what Bridget Jones might refer to as "wobbly bits"), without being too tight or restrictive. My one issue with the fit was that I didn’t realize quite how high the rise would be (the waistband hit about six inches above my belly button). But, while it wasn't exactly what I had anticipated, it didn't take away from the overall experience.And, though I was concerned about washing them — in regards to both retaining the fit and wondering if the color would bleed — so far, so good. After a few washes (cold water and air dry), I’m happy to report my "free" leggings haven’t had any issues thus far.If you're looking to take advantage of the bold promotion, it’s still going on . As the cold weather sets in, and winter weekends approach (hello, my couch and Netflix), I know I'm going to get tons of mileage out of these leggings. Here's to the best damn chance I ever took on a Facebook ad.