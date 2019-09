Here's What Happened When We Bought Clothes From Those Sketchy Online Sites

Promising "thousands of fashion and lifestyle items from brands across Asia," YesStyle is based in Hong Kong and actually has a decent social media following . I had taken the plunge a while ago to order platform shoes from this site without any problems, but ordering apparel felt a lot more risky. At least it appears that all of their product imagery is their own, the price is right, and you can't beat their variety — you can get a longline hoodie and then entire outfits to wear under it all in the same place. MayFair - Jacquard Babydoll Dress with Qipao Collar , $19.12Though not stolen, their imagery is a surrealistic attempt at lifestyle photography, and many of the photos are off-puttingly low-budget. The images for the dress I ordered were mostly mirror selfies, which I'm not sure if YesStyle thinks is trendy or just more cost-effective than a legitimate shoot. I thought the voluminous silhouette of this dress could make it look expensive IRL, and who doesn't love a dress with pockets? Still, ordering something direct from Hong Kong for a grand total of $32 was sure to come with its risks.I received an e-mail confirmation that was flagged as spam, and then a shipping confirmation on the day after ordering. The dress arrived 15 days after I placed my order, in an unmarked plastic package with a return address in China.The dress looked similar enough to how it did on the site, but the fit was more oversized than pictured. The one review on the site agrees that the bottom is just “too poofy,” but hey, at least the site has reviews. The pockets were awkwardly front-facing, and the fabric felt stiff and cheap. It also had some stains on the back (ew), and the top button wouldn’t fit in its corresponding loop (I had three people try).3 out of 5. The package arrived in a timely manner, but the dress was dirty and had a faulty button and weird silhouette. But if clothes with questionable stains are your thing, shop away. Oh, and if you're unhappy with your purchase, you can always e-mail the CEO (but don't expect to get a response).