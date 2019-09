This Brand Is So Sure You’ll Love These Leggings, It’s Giving Them Out For Free

That's right, the people behind Girlfriend Collective just hope that you'll leave them some positive feedback in good faith — and they're so confident in their product, that they're willing to gamble with freebies. "We know that if we can just get somebody into a pair of our leggings, and let them know and experience firsthand what we stand for — they'll fall in love," Dinh says. With a small team and the financial help of a startup studio, they set out to make this campaign happen. The only risk they saw was failing to deliver on this, she notes, but figured that their own high expectations of their brand aligned with that of their core consumer. "If they don’t love our leggings, they’ll move on," she tells us. "But, if we can deliver them product they love, our hope is that they’ll continue to be customers and the investment will pay off."