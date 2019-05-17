Skip navigation!
Does Moon Water Do Literally Anything?
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Meghan Markle Gave Birth In A Hospital After All
Cory Stieg
May 17, 2019
Wellness
Padma Lakshmi Was One Of The First Celebs To Raise Endometriosis Awareness. Now...
Erika W. Smith
May 17, 2019
Beauty
Camila Mendes Shows Off The Dainty Tattoo We Almost
Never
See
Samantha Sasso
May 16, 2019
Diet & Nutrition
Hate Drinking Water? There's An App For That
In the year 2019, we need smartphone apps to remind us to breathe, eat, and — you guessed it — drink the fluid that makes up 60% of our bodies: water.
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Is Having A Flash Candle Sale — & Everything&#x...
In this day and age, you can't buy all that much with $8. Maybe a Chipotle burrito (hold the steak) or a pack of gum, but the finer things in life —
by
Megan Decker
How To Sweat Less Guide
How To Make Butt Sweat More Comfortable In The Summer
At any given moment in the summer months, many of us may have a small river of sweat trickling down our backsides. Although it might be something you try
by
Cory Stieg
Music
Why Hayley Williams Is Starting A "Sanctuary Of Self Love" At Bon...
Bonnaroo is a festival known as much for its outdoor camping on a functioning Tennesse farm (and the hippie vibe that comes with it) as for its
by
Courtney E. Smith
Beauty
Ayesha Curry Gets Real About Her "Botched" Boob Job After Baby
Ayesha Curry, culinary entrepreneur and face of CoverGirl, has always been incredibly candid about her life — including what it's really like to raise
by
aimee simeon
Unbothered
Sincerely Tommy Owner, Kai Avent deLeon Shares Her Journey To Mot...
I never gave childbirth a lot of thought until I got pregnant in 2018. I can honestly say I was not well versed on what it meant to be pregnant and give
by
Danielle Cadet
Body
Why Pathetic Little Foot Blisters Hurt So Badly & How To Find Relief
Back when I was a ballet dancer, wearing pointe shoes all day would do a number on my feet. Each blister that sprouted on my toes or heels became a
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
I Tried Current Rowing Classes And My Abs Are
Still
Sore
You don’t need to have Herculean upper body strength to attending a rowing class at Current. As someone who’s had her arm strength compared to a
by
Molly Longman
Beauty
10 Wave Tattoos That Were Made For Summer
Chances are, you know someone — or that someone knows someone — who has a tattoo of a wave. (It's like six degrees of separation but for
by
Samantha Sasso
Guide To Great Sleep
Pink Noise: The Key To A Better Night's Rest?
If you're a millennial who's drawn to pink, and you're also someone who's tried many sleep products in an effort to get better ZZZs, then you're likely
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
How To Fix All Your Awkward Self-Tanner Mistakes
No matter how long you've been practicing the art of self-tanning, mistakes are inevitable. As much as we hate to admit it, orange streaks, muddy elbows,
by
Samantha Sasso
Parenting
For Years, I Thought I Couldn't Have A Child, But Guess What...
I had heard a lot about birth plans over the last few years. Particularly in this past year as I (finally) became successfully pregnant with my
by
Christene Barberich
Parenting
11 Very Different Stories On Having Children (Or Not)
by
Molly Longman
Parenting
I’m Freezing My Eggs Because I Want The Same Freedom That Men Have
Kids? No thanks. I went to a consultation at an egg freezing clinic in Los Angeles two weeks ago because, well, I love a project. I had just
by
Genevieve Angelson
Body
How Maternity Belts Can Make Pregnancy More Comfortable
Carrying around a weighted orb on your pelvis for close to a year can take a lot out of you. Along with all the other bodily changes that occur during
by
Cory Stieg
Guide To Great Sleep
Why You Always Have To Pee Right When You Fall Asleep
Your guided meditation comes to a close. Your body sinks into your mattress. Your eyelids feel heavy. After the longest day ever, you're finally falling
by
Cory Stieg
Spirit
7 Healing Morning Rituals That Will Help You Set An Intention For...
Having a "morning ritual" sounds great, but also unachievable, like drinking fresh-pressed celery juice every morning or meditating without your phone.
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
13 Celebrity Moms Who Got Sentimental Tattoos For Their Kids
For Mother's Day, it's become customary for your child to pay you a visit, send you a handwritten card that will inevitably bring you to tears, or gift
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Ariana Grande's
Breakfast At Tiffany
's Tattoo ...
Ariana Grande has never been one to hide her tattoos from prying eyes. Although she frequently shows off her massive collection of 28 tattoos and
by
Samantha Sasso
Sex
Your Funniest, Bloodiest Period Sex Stories
We’re constantly told that periods shouldn’t stop us from getting on with our everyday lives. Aside from the widespread misinformation surrounding
by
RACHEL ENGLAND
Health News
The Truth About Georgia's "Heartbeat" Abortion Ban
On Tuesday, Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed one of the most extreme anti-abortion bills into a law. The so-named "heartbeat bill," HB 481, bans
by
Cory Stieg
Mother's Day
11 Gift Ideas For Moms Who Are Into Fitness
Traditional Mother's Day gifts tend to be very precious. While plenty of moms might be impressed by a piece of jewelry or bouquet of flowers, other moms
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
10 Tattoos Your Mother Will Actually Want To Get With You
Mothers and daughters have a unique relationship. You probably spent most of your teenage years playing out the plot to Lady Bird, bickering with your mom
by
Samantha Sasso
Diet & Nutrition
Before There Was Keto, The Leptin Diet Was Huge
In the early 2000s, a trendy diet came on the scene that promised to help people "get more energy from less food." It was called "the leptin diet," and
by
Cory Stieg
Health News
How To Stop Ticks — The Tiniest, Meanest Monsters Ever — From Rui...
Ticks are disease-carrying, blood-sucking, undercover jerks that live to make your outdoor activities miserable. While that might sound a touch dramatic,
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
Cardi B Gets Candid About Her Liposuction Recovery: "It's A ...
Update: During a performance at the Beale Street Music Festival, Cardi B openly revealed to fans that she got recently got liposuction surgery. And this
by
aimee simeon
Wellness
FroYo Is Your Enemy, Not Your Friend — OK?
When Kristen Bell’s character on The Good Place dies and ends up somewhere akin to heaven, there’s frozen yogurt everywhere, with flavors galore. But
by
Molly Longman
