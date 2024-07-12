For Black Fat Women, Is The Body Positivity Movement Dead?

I was a child of the 90s so I grew up with incredibly bad body image issues, on top of rampant and traumatic bullying at school that focused on my weight and skin tone. I had always been a chubby kid, which made me a prime target at school. At a very young age, I was taught to compare my body with the bodies of other girls — specifically Black girls — and to hate it. I didn’t have the ‘proper’ curves that are so often associated with Black, female bodies; the hourglass shape complete with wide hips and a round derriere. My curves centred around my tummy, arms and upper back and I had no hips to speak of, and would spend many years hating my body for not looking as ‘ethnically feminine’ as I wanted it to be. This period of self-hate continued throughout my teens, until I stumbled across the body positivity communities in my early twenties, and thus my life changed forever.