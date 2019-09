Huffine is right: stomach rolls (and any other perceived " flaws ," for that matter) don't indicate that you're unhealthy. In fact, almost everyone has them, and they're nothing to be ashamed of. And sometimes, that "perfect body," as many bloggers have shown us, can be the result of flattering angles and poses. While there's nothing wrong with posting the best possible angle of yourself (we all do it), Huffine's post is a reminder that perceived "imperfections" like belly rolls don't mean that you're not in shape — they're sometimes just a fact of life, and they just mean that you're human.