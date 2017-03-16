An excerpt from an old notebook I found, written one year ago today and right on time. • • • "How come when people say 'wow you look skinny' we say thank you? In my experience the times I've slimmed down the most have been preceded by stress, a break up, lack of self-care, something traumatic. How come people don't ever say 'You look so fit, 'Wow, you are so strong' or 'You run so fast and far now!'?! It's always about size, not ability and sometimes it overjoys us for someone to say we shrunk. Well, I've changed my mindset once and for all. My stomach can jiggle and roll up when I sit for all of eternity, but if I can be healthy and strong and finish this race, then I'm complete." • • • A year later and I'm in the best shape of my life and look ??, tummy still has rolls and I feel unstoppable. There's no perfect body. The one you have right now is amazing. Let it lead you to perfect days, finish lines, happy times, and fun. Take in compliments that inspire you, and give ones that empower. And you know what, why don't you join me this Saturday at 1pm at the @NYRR Run Center and we'll continue this conversation and end with a Q+A! Link in bio ?? #strivetobemorethanskinny #BeBold #BeYOU

