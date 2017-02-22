This Fitness Blogger Got Real About Arm Cellulite

Lighting. Is. Everything. 99% of pictures you see on social media are taken in the best possible lighting and that ain't no accident ? so when I got into the elevator with the lighting on the right, I zoned in on the cellulite on the back of my arms. Yes, cellulite on your arms is a thing! I've had it since the beginning of my journey and while it's lightened up since then, it's still not totally gone... because I'm human. Seriously, girls, stop thinking you're the only one with cellulite and that it's some kind of disease! Yes, it absolutely can be reduced through healthy diet, exercise and proper water intake, but another component which you can't control is genetics, and just being human. It's not bad to want to reduce the sight of cellulite just like it's not bad to want to lose weight and feel more confident overall, but don't set out to lose weight JUST to have less cellulite. It can be a cherry on top of all the other amazing benefits. If you ask me how to reduce the appearance of cellulite, my answer will be: healthy diet, regular exercise and proper water intake - that's it. I will not suggest creams or wraps or whatever else the current fad is because those are only short term fixes (IF that..) and perpetuate the idea that health/results can be found in a bottle/package. So, do I love the look of my arms on the right? No, but I don't hate it or myself for it, either. And you shouldn't either ❤️ #fbggirls #realtalk #cellulite www.annavictoria.com/guides

A post shared by Snapchat: AnnaVictoriaFit (@annavictoria) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:34pm PST