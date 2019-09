This Fitness Blogger Got Real About Arm Cellulite

"Yes, cellulite on your arms is a thing! I've had it since the beginning of my journey and while it's lightened up since then, it's still not totally gone...because I'm human. Seriously, girls, stop thinking you're the only one with cellulite and that it's some kind of disease!" Unfortunately, she then gives advice on how to reduce cellulite, which contradicts her original message: There's (seriously!) nothing unhealthy or unsightly about it . According to WebMD , it doesn't indicate a weight problem or any other medical problem, and the only reason to get rid of it is personal aesthetic preference.