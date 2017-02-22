Story from Body

This Fitness Blogger Got Real About Arm Cellulite

Suzannah Weiss
The beauty and diet industries might make us believe cellulite is a problem to be fixed, or at least concealed. But in fact, 90% of women have it at some point, osteopathic physician Lionel Bissoon told Scientific American. And in a recent Instagram post, fitness trainer and blogger Anna Victoria calls out how ridiculous it is that we still fear it.
Two photos show Victoria with and without the cellulite on her arm visible, People reports. “Lighting. Is. Everything. 99% of pictures you see on social media are taken in the best possible lighting and that ain’t no accident,” she wrote.
Advertisement
"Yes, cellulite on your arms is a thing! I've had it since the beginning of my journey and while it's lightened up since then, it's still not totally gone...because I'm human. Seriously, girls, stop thinking you're the only one with cellulite and that it's some kind of disease!" Unfortunately, she then gives advice on how to reduce cellulite, which contradicts her original message: There's (seriously!) nothing unhealthy or unsightly about it. According to WebMD, it doesn't indicate a weight problem or any other medical problem, and the only reason to get rid of it is personal aesthetic preference.
Victoria and WebMD do agree on one thing: If you really want to get rid of cellulite, creams and other products created for that purpose don't work in the long run, so don't waste your money.
Other celebs including Ashley Graham and Lena Dunham have spoken out against cellulite shaming. Dunham recently posed on the cover of Glamour with the cellulite on her legs unphotoshopped, writing on Instagram, "Thank you to the women in Hollywood (and on Instagram!) leading the way, inspiring and normalizing the female form in EVERY form, and thank you to @glamourmag for letting my cellulite do the damn thing on news stands everywhere today."
Amen to that. No more stigmatizing the way women look, please.

Lighting. Is. Everything. 99% of pictures you see on social media are taken in the best possible lighting and that ain't no accident ? so when I got into the elevator with the lighting on the right, I zoned in on the cellulite on the back of my arms. Yes, cellulite on your arms is a thing! I've had it since the beginning of my journey and while it's lightened up since then, it's still not totally gone... because I'm human. Seriously, girls, stop thinking you're the only one with cellulite and that it's some kind of disease! Yes, it absolutely can be reduced through healthy diet, exercise and proper water intake, but another component which you can't control is genetics, and just being human. It's not bad to want to reduce the sight of cellulite just like it's not bad to want to lose weight and feel more confident overall, but don't set out to lose weight JUST to have less cellulite. It can be a cherry on top of all the other amazing benefits. If you ask me how to reduce the appearance of cellulite, my answer will be: healthy diet, regular exercise and proper water intake - that's it. I will not suggest creams or wraps or whatever else the current fad is because those are only short term fixes (IF that..) and perpetuate the idea that health/results can be found in a bottle/package. So, do I love the look of my arms on the right? No, but I don't hate it or myself for it, either. And you shouldn't either ❤️ #fbggirls #realtalk #cellulite www.annavictoria.com/guides

A post shared by Snapchat: AnnaVictoriaFit (@annavictoria) on

Advertisement

More from Body

R29 Original Series