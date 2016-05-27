Here's another reason not to evaluate yourself based on what you see on social media. Because not even Instagram stars have the look they're known for all the time.
In a viral Instagram post, fitness blogger and model Anna Victoria proves that the "perfection" we see from social media stars is often the result of careful photography.
The post shows two photos side by side, one of Victoria standing up straight and another of her sitting down. In the one where she's sitting, she has a fold in her stomach despite the flat abs she's known for. "Not every angle is your best angle and that's OK," text overlaying the photo reads.
In the caption, she clarifies that though the pictures might look like her at two different sizes, they were taken on the same day. "Someone recently said to me that we all have our good angles and we all have our bad angles, so why do we let our bad angles carry so much more weight than our good angles?" she writes. "If you focus on how bad you look in the bad angles, at least focus on how good you look in the good ones too!!"
We shouldn't have to feel like any of our angles are "bad" in the first place, but nevertheless, it's an excellent reminder that there's often more to an image than what we think we see.
You girls requested for me to share this after posting on snap last week 😊 Picture on the left was taken one day before the wedding and the picture on the right was taken... 2 minutes after! Someone recently said to me that we all have our good angles and we all have our bad angles, so why do we let our bad angles carry so much more weight than our good angles? If you focus on how bad you look in the bad angles, at least focus on how good you look in the good ones too!! 😄💁 Tag a friend if you found this helpful 💗 #fbggirls #loveyourself www.annavictoria.com/guides
