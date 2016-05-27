You girls requested for me to share this after posting on snap last week 😊 Picture on the left was taken one day before the wedding and the picture on the right was taken... 2 minutes after! Someone recently said to me that we all have our good angles and we all have our bad angles, so why do we let our bad angles carry so much more weight than our good angles? If you focus on how bad you look in the bad angles, at least focus on how good you look in the good ones too!! 😄💁 Tag a friend if you found this helpful 💗 #fbggirls #loveyourself www.annavictoria.com/guides

A photo posted by Anna Victoria (@annavictoria) on May 22, 2016 at 9:45am PDT