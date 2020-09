I’m Only Shaving With This Affordable Female-Founded Razor Brand From Now On

Whether it was pads, multivitamins, razors, or body lotion, there used to be only two feminine-care shopping options: score something cheap that just barely got the job done or pay a premium for a better product with better branding — but thanks to Maria Markina, founder of the newly launched wellness brand Athena Club , that's no longer the case. "What we often saw was that if the product is good, it was pretty expensive," Markina tells Refinery29. "So people settle for what they can find at the drugstore: whether that’s a razor that scrapes their skin and they just deal with it or vitamins with questionable ingredients." As a former competitive tennis player, Markina knew first-hand the trials and tribulations of being constantly on-the-go — and namely, the sinking feeling of dread when you realize you don't have a tampon on you.