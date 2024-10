It’s 2024 — Why Isn’t Every Workplace A Period-Positive One?

There’s no one way for a company to perfect their period positivity. For example, some companies choose to have more lenient sick time for their employees, instead of outright calling it menstrual leave. “[Calling it ‘menstrual leave’] can be a double-edged sword… It perpetuates the idea that you’re less capable of fully showing up to work when you’re on your period,” says Nadya Okamoto , author of Period Power: A Manifesto for the Menstrual Movement and founder of August, an inclusive period care brand. “For some people, they might not experience any cramps at all, and for other people they might feel extreme cramps and not be able to get out of bed or focus on work. We trust you as an employee to make your own decisions. We don't want you to force yourself to do work when you’re not in the right headspace to do it.”