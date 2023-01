No, Period Poverty Doesn’t Affect Us All Equally — Here’s Why

Fortunately, the Brown sisters are not the only ones fighting to eradicate the menstrual tax. They're also proud to see larger companies taking their mission to heart — like CVS Health , which is making strides to address the inequities of menstrual care across the board. Right now, the corporation is paying the cost of the “menstrual tax” on products in 12 U.S. states that will allow it — while partnering with national organizations that are working to eliminate it altogether — as well as reducing the prices of all CVS Health store brand period products by 25%, and addressing gender-specific cost structures (including the “pink tax,” which is the premium that women tend to pay because their personal care items — like razors and shampoo — cost more than men’s). “It’s so huge that a major brand is taking that step to say, ‘This is a real issue that impacts people — it’s not something that women are making up,’” says Laila. “Lowering the barriers that so many families face to access these products is an action that makes a real, tangible difference.”