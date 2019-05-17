Skip navigation!
Health Care
Wellness
Women’s Health Week: Business Leaders Fight Back
by
Amy Emmerich
Padma Lakshmi Was One Of The First Celebs To Raise Endometriosis Awareness. Now...
Erika W. Smith
May 17, 2019
Parenting
I’m Freezing My Eggs Because I Want The Same Freedom That Men Have
Genevieve Angelson
May 14, 2019
Health News
The Truth About Georgia's "Heartbeat" Abortion Ban
Cory Stieg
May 10, 2019
Alcohol & Culture
How To Stop Blacking Out When You Drink Alcohol
Nobody really goes out with the intention of getting blackout drunk, it usually just happens accidentally. One moment you're politely enjoying your second
by
Cory Stieg
US News
Mentally Ill Woman Forced To Deliver Her Baby In A Jail Cell — Al...
A woman was forced to deliver her baby alone in her “isolated cell” at the North Broward Bureau jail in Pompano Beach, FL, reports the Miami Herald.
by
Meagan Fredette
News
At 16, She Schooled A Senator On Planned Parenthood & That Was Ju...
In April 2017, 16-year-old Deja Foxx stood up at a town hall with Sen. Jeff Flake from Arizona and questioned him about his support of legislation
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Wellness
If Your Vulva Is Swollen After Sex, This Might Be Why
From a painful cervix to a broken penis, sex injuries are all too real. Today, let’s chat about one of the more minor conditions: a swollen vulva. This
by
Erika W. Smith
Guide To Great Sleep
7 Reasons Why You Should Be Sleeping Naked
There are a lot of obvious pros to sleeping naked — beginning with saving money on pajamas. If you love sleeping naked, you’re not alone: one 2018
by
Erika W. Smith
News
This Is How We Can Put A Stop To Abortion Bans
It’s flown under the radar, but don’t miss one of the most significant trends in politics now: Emboldened by their successful theft of a Supreme Court
by
Stephanie Schriock
Sex School
When Is It Safe To Have Sex While Sick?
If your spring cold seems to be lasting for-ever, you might be wondering… is it safe to have sex while sick? There are plenty of illnesses that leave
by
Erika W. Smith
Vagina
If Your Vagina Itches, This Might Be Why
Whether it’s a mosquito bite or an allergic reaction, itching can be annoying… especially when it’s your vulva or vagina that’s itching. While you
by
Erika W. Smith
Vagina
Please Don't "Treat" Yeast Infections With Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar has a reputation as a magical cure-all that will remedy everything from allergies to dandruff to… yeast infections? A quick google
by
Erika W. Smith
Work & Money
How Much Do You Spend On Weed? 10 Women Share Their Marijuana Budget
Just a few years ago, smoking weed required some tiptoeing around, the arranging of an illicit rendezvous with a dealer, and the tacit acceptance of the
by
Ludmila Leiva
Mothership
What To Know About Lochia, The Bloody Discharge After Childbirth
One of the perks of pregnancy (besides the baby) is that for nine whole months, you don’t get a period. But after you give birth, prepare for what some
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Bebe Rexha: “I’m Bipolar & I’m Not Ashamed Anymore”
Singer Bebe Rexha has opened up about her mental health, sharing her bipolar diagnosis with fans in a series of tweets today. “For the longest time, I
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
What Spotting Before Your Period Could Mean
As if bleeding for three to seven days a month isn’t enough, sometimes your vagina will bleed when you’re not on your period. When this happens, the
by
Erika W. Smith
Menstruation
Colton Underwood Just Compared Period Underwear To Pooping Your P...
The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood showed he could use some extra sex education classes in a recent interview on the E! talk show The LadyGang. A lot of
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex School
What To Know About Plan B Side Effects
While Plan B reduces your chance of pregnancy by 75-89% if taken correctly, it does have some potential side effects, like any other form of birth
by
Erika W. Smith
Mothership
You Can Keep Having Sex Throughout Pregnancy (If You Want To)
If you’re pregnant, you might see your libido nosedive — or skyrocket — or not change at all. And this could vary depending on which trimester of
by
Erika W. Smith
Beauty
What It's Really Like Getting Breast Implants After A Double...
When Joanna De Fina was 27, she tested positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation related to an increased risk of breast cancer. Three years later, she decided
by
Joanna De Fina
Fitness
How This Former Athlete Became A Champion For Gender Equality
Esther Wallace started out carrying a sketch pad to scribble fashion designs, but at age 15 she swapped it out for a basketball and fell in love with the
by
Mary Paige Nesfeder
News
A Wave Of New Bills Would Ban Abortion Before Most Women Even Kno...
While President Donald Trump is banking on the power of inflammatory anti-abortion rhethoric to help him win the White House again, conservative lawmakers
by
Andrea González-R...
Sex
If Your Cervix Feels Bruised, This Might Be What’s Really Happening
Over the past few years, many articles have been written about bruised cervixes. “SEX-CRUCIATING: The horrifying sex injury that can happen to women
by
Erika W. Smith
Health News
The First FDA-Approved Drug For Postpartum Depression Is Here — B...
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first drug to treat postpartum depression. According to the New York Times, on Tuesday, the FDA
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Queer Eye’s Antoni Says He’s Struggled With Addiction
Queer Eye is back with its third season, and — along with transforming the lives of their subjects and making us cry — the Fab Five are sharing some
by
Erika W. Smith
Movies
Five Feet Apart: All The Controversies, Explained
Five Feet Apart is being marketed as a tragic love story about two teens with cystic fibrosis who fall for each other. Starring Haley Lu Richardson as
by
Erika W. Smith
Body
What To Do When Your Nipples Won’t Stop Itching
Nipples are a pretty amazing part of the body. They can be so sensitive that playing with them can lead to a “nipplegasm.” They can be teased with
by
Erika W. Smith
Health Care
Why People With Endometriosis Are Photographing Their Scars
“I got sick when I was 13 years old, and I didn’t get better,” says Georgie Wileman, a 30-year-old photographer based in Brooklyn. “I struggled,
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
The Best Kegel Balls On The Internet
Kegel balls, also known as Ben-Wa balls, have enjoyed a lot of visibility in the past few years thanks to a notable appearances in Fifty Shades Darker.
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
We Asked 3,670 Women About Their Vaginas – Here's What They ...
International Women's Day is an annual chance to celebrate how far women have come in the fight for gender equality, and to take stock of the lengths
by
Natalie Gil
