Monkeypox Impacts Us All — But Stigma Will Hurt LGBTQ+ People Of Color The Most

The CDC has said that minority groups are being disproportionately affected by this virus. Of the data available in the 2,891 cases in the U.S. reported through July 22, 54% impacted Black and Latinx people, but only 32% of Americans identify this way, according to an August 12 CDC report . And in Georgia, where Walker is based, of the 749 known monkeypox cases reported on Aug. 10, of the data available, 82% of cases are in Black people, though the state’s Black population is 30% (the number of total cases is likely higher than the official statistic). In North Carolina, 70% of people with monkeypox are Black, but only 24% of vaccines have gone to Black recipients and only about 21% of the state’s population is Black. For this reason, some have criticized the Biden Administration (beyond its general response) for not mentioning the virus’s disproportionate impact on Black Americans on a callin which they declared monkeypox a national emergency, meaning it wasn't as widely reported.