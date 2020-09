How Bias In Medical Textbooks Endangers BIPOC

The lack of representation of non-white skin color in medical literature about skin-based symptoms — and the fact that at least some white physicians insist this lack of representation isn’t a “real” problem — is just another example of medical racism . Already, many cities and states across the country have been calling racism a public health crisis, as increasing attention is paid to all the ways that systemic and institutionalized racism harms Black people’s physical and mental health. Black people are more likely to have hypertension, diabetes, and depression, research shows. They also represent about 23% of COVID-19-related deaths in the US, but make up only about 13% of the population.A 2015 study found that most healthcare providers appeared to have implicit bias, demonstrating a more positive attitude toward white people, and a more negative attitude toward BIPOC, reports The American Journal of Medicine