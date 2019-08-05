For Laila Fiason, 36, it’s not so much about ethnicity — it’s about being treated like a human being. When she went to the dermatologist to treat a dark rash that was creeping up her neck and face, she felt like an experiment. “They looked at me strange, I felt judged and embarrassed. [The doctor] didn’t really touch me, and they started taking pictures of me without asking,” she says. Now, she’s found a new dermatologist who takes the time to hear her concerns and treat her atopic dermatitis. “She sat down and talked with me and gave me eye contact. She touched me and assured me that everything was going to be OK. I don’t care what [the doctor’s] ethnicity is as long as they can help me in healing. Treat me as a person, not just this disease.”