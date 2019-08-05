One common misconception is that Black skin is better protected from the sun by nature — but according to pros, that couldn't be further from the truth. Not only can the sun make existing post-inflammatory pigmentation and melasma worse, it can create hyperpigmentation on the skin that didn’t already exist. “Sun damage may appear in the form of freckles, especially during our younger years,” Dr. Robinson says. “As we get older, sun spots may also show up as hyperpigmentation especially on the sides of the cheek.” A sun spot will usually be flat and skin-like in texture and concentrated in color, similar to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, but the clear difference is its origin.