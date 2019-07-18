15 Beauty Products That Are Totally Pregnancy-Safe

It's always a good thing to be aware of the ingredients in your beauty products, but nothing makes you sit up and really pay attention like getting pregnant. In addition to cutting out caffeine and alcohol, carrying a child means eliminating certain ingredients in your beauty routine, too.
“Pregnancy can definitely affect skin, but how it affects it varies from woman to woman,” says OB/GYN Angela Jones, MD. “Pregnant moms might notice acne, discoloration, skin tags, increased oiliness, or rashes — all due to the hormones of pregnancy." (Along with learning to be a savvy reader of labels, cosmetic treatments like Botox and lasers are discouraged during pregnancy.)
"They are many beauty and skin-care ingredients that can directly affect the health of the fetus," says New York City-based dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD. She tells patients to look out for formaldehyde (found in hair-straightening treatments, nail polishes, and eyelash glue), aluminum chloride hexahydrate (found in antiperspirants to keep you from sweating), and DHA (found in self-tanners), plus common culprits like parabens, dyes, artificial fragrance, sodium laureth sulfate, and petroleum.
However, there are plenty of beauty products that are safe to slather on your skin while you're pregnant. Ahead, we've rounded up the best hair, makeup, and skin-care products to try for those nine months (or is it 10?)...
Elizabeth Arden Skin Illuminating Retexturizing Pads
If you want to address any texture or uneven tone issues, Engelman recommends these exfoliating pads to brighten skin the gentle way. (These contain a low concentration of glycolic acid, which can be used in lieu of retinol.)
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser
The packaging may not be worthy of a bathroom cabinet #shelfie, but dermatologists swear by the stuff. (Oh, and it has a near-perfect star rating, so you can shop with confidence.)
Osea Blemish Balm
Pregnancy acne is real. However, many derms will advise against using the usual treatment options, like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide, since there isn't sufficient research to prove their safety for bébé. Keep breakouts at bay with a gentle, clarifying moisturizer that won't clog pores.
SkinCeuticals Physical Matte UV Defense SPF 50
Dermatologist Shereene Idriss, MD, encourages patients to swap chemical sunscreens for a physical (a.k.a. mineral) alternative during pregnancy. "Chemical sunscreens are up for debate [in terms of] whether or not systemic absorption can affect fetal development," she says. "Personally, I adhere to physical sunscreens with either zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, as they are known to be safe for use during pregnancy."
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum
"During pregnancy, a lot of women suffer from worsening of their hyperpigmentation," Dr. Idriss says. "Although it may be tempting to use an ingredient like hydroquinone to suppress pigment production, it is strongly advised not to — it gets very easily absorbed and no studies have been conducted evaluating its effects on an unborn fetus." Instead, look for a brightening serum with natural ingredients like vitamin C and fruit enzymes, both of which will help fade spots away as gently as possible.
Bio-Oil
The multipurpose drugstore oil (which is used to hydrate and fade hyperpigmentation) is one of expets' favorite products to use to treat your skin from the neck down. "During my pregnancy, I used Bio-Oil all over my body," Dr. Engelman says. "Studies show that usage helps prevent stretch marks and that it helps the appearance of scarring — the more pliable your skin is, the less chance there is that stretch marks will appear."
Mustela No Rinse Cleansing Water
Mustela's aloe vera-infused cleansing water can be used to remove your makeup, and it works to clean delicate baby skin, too.
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
Dr. Idriss recommends the iconic French pharmacy moisturizer to her patients, and swears by it herself. The super-gentle formula is packed with vitamins and antioxidants that your skin will love.
Herbivore Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum
Retinol, while an incredible ingredient for many skin concerns, tops the pregnancy skin-care blacklist — and for good reason. "There's a proven increased risk of birth defects, particularly with oral consumption," Dr. Idriss says, referring to medications like Accutane. However, you'll get similar brightening and refining effects with bakuchiol, a plant-derived ingredient that mimics the way a retinol works and is safe to use while pregnant.
Dickinson's Enhanced Witch Hazel Hydrating Toner with Rosewater
Swap out your go-to toner for a gentle, naturally cleansing formula. "Dickinson’s has a pure and gentle formula, perfect for mommies-to-be to use throughout their pregnancy," Engelman says.
Jinsoon Nail Polish
Yes, you can still indulge in a mani-pedi when pregnant. Just make sure the formula is at least 5-free, meaning it's made without formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, and camphor.
Clove + Hallow Conceal + Correct
Mask dark circles, blemishes, and any discoloration with Clove + Hallow's creamy vegan concealer — a favorite of Dr. Engelman's.
Ilia Colorblock High Impact Lipstick
Ilia's lipsticks come in a wide range of shades, and are made from a moisturizing base of mango seed butter, plus apricot and sunflower seed oils.
RMS Beauty Living Luminizer
This coconut oil-based highlighter has a cult following for a reason: It imparts the most realistic glow and is certified organic.
Briogeo Banana + Coconut Superfoods Shampoo & Conditioner Hair Pack
This limited-edition shampoo and conditioner value set is Clean At Sephora-certified, and the scent reminds us of a piña colada... which you can finally treat yourself to post-pregnancy.
