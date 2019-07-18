The Expert's Guide To Keeping Oily Skin Under Control This Summer

It is more than likely that we will all suffer from at least one acne breakout in our lifetime, and for those with oily skin, it seems like those breakouts come a whole lot more frequently — and at the worst times, like in the middle of summer, when you should be having brunch al fresco and not sitting inside with dots of zit cream all over your face.
"You're more prone to acne in the summer due to the heat, sweating and humidity," says New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. "These factors increase skin oiliness, as well as cause bacteria to multiply easier, which can cause your pores to clog, leading to acne breakouts." But is there anything that can be done to avoid even more oil production, which might then result in acne?
For Dr. Jaliman, it's all about finding products with the right ingredients — specifically, glycolic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and salicylic acid. She also suggests switching to clothing with natural fibers, like cotton, to avoid body breakouts caused by sweating on your chest or back.
Ahead, check out some of Dr. Jaliman's quick-fix recommendations to help keep excess oil under control, so the only thing you'll have to worry about this summer is whether to get the eggs or the pancakes.
Use A Cleansing System
Dr. Jaliman recommends this three-step cleansing system for oily, porous skin. Better still, it works well on sensitive skin types, too, to effectively eliminate unwanted oils without stripping essential moisture.
Brush Away Dirt
Dr. Jaliman says that the right facial brush system can help to reduce oiliness. "It works with the skin's natural elasticity to loosen dirt and oil, removing deep-seated impurities from pores and priming skin to better absorb topical treatments," she explains. This option from Clarisonic is travel-sized, so you can easily toss it in your duffle bag.
Try An Even Deeper Cleanse
This formula doubles as a cleanser and a mask, so when the going gets rough, treat yourself to a treatment — just leave it on for 15 minutes for a quick-and-easy masking session.
Balance Natural Oils With Moisturizer
You can't "get rid of" oily skin for good, but you can definitely keep it balanced with the right daily moisturizer. This noncomedogenic formula reduces oil with ingredients like neem seed oil and powerful AHAs to gently exfoliate skin and keep pores clear. Plus, its mattifying properties make it ideal for use as a primer to extend the wear of your makeup.
Don't Forget To Apply Sunscreen
No matter how oily your skin gets, there's no excuse to skip daily SPF. This one from EltaMD is lightweight and acne-safe, so you can layer it on underneath your makeup without worrying about clogging up your pores.
Keep Your Face Protected From The Sun
Reapplying your sunscreen is just as important as putting it on in the first place. For those with excess oil, Dr. Jaliman recommends using a brush-on SPF, like this tinted one from Colorescience.
Use A Spot Treatment For Blemishes
To quickly take down your blemish before a big event, Dr. Jaliman recommends this spot treatment from Neutrogena. "This contains 2% salicylic acid, which is very good for acne treatment as it unclogs pores and can help prevent future breakouts," she says.
