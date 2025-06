Ever since I’ve experienced the joys of working from home (comfy clothes, reality TV breaks at lunch, and maybe even working from bed), going into the office feels like a chore. I have to put my sad little salad into a plastic container, trudge to the train station, weighed down on one side by a flimsy, impractical tote bag holding my laptop, and elbow my way on and off the subway — all just to get to my desk. Once I’m finally there, I’ll spend the day battling more temperature swings than an intrepid explorer as my coworkers argue over the A/C settings. The windows barely open, there’s no fresh air, and somehow, I’m still supposed to get work done.