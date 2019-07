10 Budge-Proof Setting Sprays For When Your Oily Skin Gets, Well, Too Oily

If you have oily skin, applying a full face of makeup on a warm summer morning is a commitment on par with vowing to catch up on all three seasons of Veronica Mars before the reboot hits Hulu. Not only do you have to get up a few minutes earlier — valuable time you could've spent sleeping — to dab on some concealer , straighten out your brows, and (attempt to) nail a cat-eye flick, but you also have to consider that it may all be in vain when your face starts sliding off by noon.