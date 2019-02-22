Skip navigation!
Cat Eye Makeup How-To
Beauty
I Tried An Authentic 1950s Makeup Tutorial
by
Mi-Anne Chan
More from Cat Eye Makeup How-To
Beauty
6 Drugstore Liquid Eyeliners For Cat-Eye Enthusiasts
Thatiana Diaz
Feb 22, 2019
Beauty
Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Collection Is Back In Stock — & Here To...
Megan Decker
Jan 25, 2019
Beauty
The One Product Every Eyeliner Novice Should Be Using
Thatiana Diaz
Jan 16, 2019
Beauty
Rihanna's Makeup Artist Gave Me A Makeover — & This Is What ...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
We Found The Best Glitter Eyeshadows
Ever
For Party Season
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How To Suck Less At Applying Eyeliner, With Tips From Pros
We've got an Achilles heel when it comes to applying makeup. It's the one step we skip out on when we've pressed the snooze button one too many times
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Kylie Cosmetics Will Be In ALL Ulta Beauty Stores This Month
Update: The wait is nearly over. Since Kylie Jenner announced that Kylie Cosmetics would be coming to all Ulta Beauty stores "this holiday," fans have
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Dishes On The Biggest Bridal T...
There's no denying that love flourishes in the summer — and we all have a friend, co-worker, or soon-to-be sister-in-law with a fresh, sparkly
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How To Get 15% Off Your Favorite MAC Products This Week
MAC shoppers are die-hard. Avid fans can't take a trip to the mall without at least stopping by the makeup counter, which inevitably leads to a $100
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Everything In Wet N Wild's Halloween Makeup Collection Is Un...
At 9 p.m. on an ordinary Wednesday night you might be wearing a face mask, catching up on Bachelor In Paradise, and actively avoiding the pile of clean
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This MAC x Nyma Tang Lipstick Will Replace Your Ruby Woo
Collaborating with everyone from late R&B legends to drag queens in red leather boots, MAC Cosmetics has always leaned into diverse influencer
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 Beauty Products We Saw In Every Backstage Kit During New York ...
New York Fashion Week has officially come to a close, and beauty wise, there's a lot to unpack. We admit that during some seasons it's tough to find
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Too Faced Just Dropped Its Holiday Makeup Collection 3 Months Early
Wearing tiny silver star stickers on your face is suddenly cool again, glitter eyebrows and foil lipsticks took over the runways of New York Fashion Week,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
15 New Beauty Products Models Are Wearing At Fashion Week
Even if you're not 100% certain of the correct pronunciation of Proenza Schouler (you're not alone) you can still glean inspiration from New York Fashion
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
15 Drugstore Beauty Products We Spotted On Models This Week
Sprinting into CVS after work to grab a box of tampons and a $4 eyeliner feels pretty unglamorous. But after seeing the Gigis and Imaans of the world
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Raddest New Fall Makeup To Pick Up Now
Like the oversized plaid blazer you wear with bike shorts during a September heatwave and over a maxi dress at Sunday brunch when the brisk air finally
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
All The Shiny, New Makeup You'll Want To Buy At Sephora This...
It seems like just yesterday we were sitting at a bar with our friends, asking if anyone had tried Glossier's newest Cloud Paint shades. Then, poof! We're
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Confessions Of Blake Lively's Makeup Artist
Twiggy, Cher, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Crawford, and the entire Kardashian crew — the list of iconic faces makeup artist Kristofer Buckle has
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
What We
Really
Think About The Scented Makeup In The Too...
Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
7 Eyeshadows That Will Make You Look Like An A-Lister This Summer
We've seen a rainbow of eyeshadow trends this summer, from the emerald green shade we'll be wearing well into fall to Zendaya's glossy, marigold lid that
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
These Waterproof, Sweat-Resistant, Stay-All-Day Eyeliners Are All...
If you wear eyeliner every day, then you already know that summer is the season of constant cleanup. You're tired in the morning, so you add a little
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Color-Blocked Eyeshadow Is The Instagram Beauty Trend You Need To...
Sometime around the turn of the 20th century, Dutch painter Piet Mondrian started working with stark lines and geometric shapes in bold, high-contrast
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
If You've Never Been Able To Do A Cat-Eye, You Need This Tool
It's been argued that Egyptian aristocrats may have applied more toxins to their faces in the name of beauty than the Hollywood elite ever could with
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
Yara Shahidi Always Wears These 5 Trends
Yara Shahidi is just turning 18, but she's already accomplished what many of us set out to do in a lifetime. She's an influential activist, an
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
29 New Year's Eve Beauty Looks No One Else Will Be Wearing
There are a lot of traditions that surround New Years Eve, from the puzzling (why do we drop a giant ball from the sky in the middle of Times Square?) to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Tried These Buzzy New Beauty Buys—& Here's How They Looked
I'm very aware of my "beauty editor privilege," aka having a job that gives me access to copious amounts of creams, hairsprays, highlighters, and palettes
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Tested 3 Cult Holiday Eyeshadow Palettes — & Here's What&#...
It's officially the holiday season, which means that over the next few weeks you'll be bombarded with a lot of new beauty launches. Think: tinsel-wrapped
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Dakota Johnson Always Wears These 5 Beauty Looks — & No One Has N...
Red carpet beauty looks that make the rounds online and get printed in magazines have a tendency to fall on one side of a very diverse spectrum. Think:
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
We Put Drugstore & High-End "Pizza Cutter" Eyeliner To The 8-Hour...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Makeup Tips
We Tried These 3 Blogger-Favorite Beauty Hacks—Here's What I...
No lie: It can be pretty hard to resist the temptation of dropping serious cash in Sephora's pro tools section (we're looking at you, Artis makeup
by
Rachel Selvin
More Stories
