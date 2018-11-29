We Found The Best Glitter Eyeshadows Ever For Party Season

The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the products, brands, and people that are breaking the rules and redefining beauty standards, one lipstick at a time.
The trickiest part of wearing glitter on your eyes is figuring out how the hell to make it stay where it belongs. Because the eyelids are, at the end of the day, just tiny, oil-prone folds of skin meant to protect your eyeballs, it's only natural that they sometimes forget that their second most important duty is holding on to flecks of shimmer and pigment.
That is, unless you can find the perfect formula — the one that looks good, feels good, and lasts. Our quest for the perfect glitter eyeshadow was fraught with trial and error, from catastrophic spills to seriously awkward creasing. But we came out on the other side with a few dreamy, gorgeously blendable picks that live up to the gold standard of glitter. Meaning: They stay put.
Ahead, our dutiful (and glitter-obsessed) Beauty Innovator Awards testers break down the four glitter shadows that stand the test of long Friday nights fueled by sweaty dance floors, pounding deep house, and a few too many vodka sodas. Scroll through their detailed testimonials, and find the shadow to carry you through the impending holiday party season with flair.
