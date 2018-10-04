Fall's Biggest Makeup Trend Is Taking Us Back To Middle School

If you're like me, you can clearly remember the days when tween-approved glittery makeup was the easiest way to channel your own inner Christina Aguilera or Destiny's Child-era Beyoncé. Well, the '00s trend is making yet another comeback for the fall season, but this time it's all grown up. From the biggest fashion runways, like Marc Jacobs and Ulla Johnson, to the latest autumn beauty releases, it seems as if everything is spiked with shimmer.
"We're going back into early 2000s, late '90s, where everybody was wearing silver and gold [makeup] no matter the season. There's definitely a metallic trend that's about to rise," says celebrity makeup artist Hector Espinal. Diane Kendal, makeup artist for Marc Jacobs Beauty, agrees. "Shimmer and glitter will be the beauty trend of the season," she adds. "The look has been very prevalent."
Is your middle school shimmer sense tingling yet? To make embracing this look even easier we've rounded up some of the best glittery makeup products to add that much needed sparkle to your life, because you shouldn't have to wait until the holiday season to get reflective. All things shimmer and shine, ahead.
When legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath introduced her glitter-packed lipstick kits on Naomi Campbell in 2016, glitter lips became more than just a thing. The disco-friendly look has made its way onto red carpets since then, but you don't need a glam team to rock the look when you have glitter liquid lipsticks like this.
If you're afraid to try out the trend on your lips, go for liner first — it's the perfect introduction into the trend. "The best thing about glitter pencils is that it's a more controlled way of using glitter so you don't get the fallout that you usually get with glitter," says Kendal. "It gives you that look, but it's more on the subtle side."
Prefer liquid liners? The precise tip on this formula makes for an effortless application that's easily buildable.
Once we recovered from Beyoncé's Coachella performance we got to really analyze her glitter-packed look. You can copy longtime makeup artist Sir John's work with this shimmery paste — just dab it onto the middle of your lids to add extra dimension to the eyes.
Glitter eye makeup can be intimidating, but Stila is here to help. That's why the brand created this easy-to-apply, non-messy eyeshadow that can be layered, depending on what look you're going for, or swiped on in one fell swoop for a shimmy finish.
Pack on the glitter with just one swipe of this budget-friendly cream shadow — a little goes a long way.
For its 20th anniversary, Too Faced released this limited-edition eyeshadow palette that not only has all the glitter you need in a variety of shades, but also smells like birthday cake. Scented, glittery makeup? Talk about a real '90s tribute.
This weightless formula is so comfortable to wear, it will have you forgetting that your eyes are packed with glitter.
This extravagant palette is a little pricey, but it features metallic bronzes that were just worn on Cardi B, Amandla Stenberg, and SZA for the 2018 VMAs, making the splurge a little easier to rationalize. It's out on September 7, so mark your calendars because it'll likely sell out.
These intense pigments — which come in six colorful shades — might be weird to the touch because of the jelly-like texture, but boy does it make for a more comfortable wear. Rich color and comfort, all for $6.
Glitter isn't just for the eyes: We tried this highlighter out on five different skin tones and guess what? It looks amazing.
This mini-compact is great for travel and the formula is water-resistant, so it's basically made for a late summer vacations.
Yes, this sparkly eyeliner is a limited-edition release for the holidays, but that just gives us an even more urgent reason to rush and buy it. Available in two shades — a deep violet and a soft gold — this glittering liquid liner goes on opaque and bright with every stroke. Bonus: The brush is easy to use, even for beginners.
Eye gloss and glitter sounds like a mess — and yet, somehow, Troy Surratt made it work. Inside this tiny compact case, you'll find a glitter-infused gel that goes on like eyeshadow, but leaves behind an extra-glossy finish that doesn't melt after 10 minutes.
If you've ever wondered what a crushed diamond would look like on your eyelids, look no further than Fluide's loose glitter. This pot of pure sparkle includes 6 grams of glitter so you can keep on shining.
