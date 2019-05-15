Skip navigation!
Eye Makeup
Beauty
May's Best Beauty Finds On Amazon
by
Megan Decker
More from Eye Makeup
Beauty
13 Winged Eyeliner Looks That Are
Far
From Basic
Thatiana Diaz
May 15, 2019
Beauty
Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Did My Makeup & I Never Want To Take It Off
Mi-Anne Chan
May 15, 2019
Beauty
White Eyeliner Is The Biggest Celebrity Makeup Trend Of 2019
Us
May 15, 2019
Beauty
The 7 Breakout Bridal Beauty Trends For Summer 2019
Whether it's a simple signing at city hall, in a sprawling field with flowers in your hair, or at a big banquet hall with a cathedral veil and a pipe
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Hilary Duff's Makeup Artist Spills Her 7 Must-Have Products
Hilary Duff is making a major comeback — not that she ever really left. As a mom of two with a brand-new 3-carat diamond sitting on her ring finger, the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Places For Lash Extensions In New York City
Applying false lashes — strip, individual, magnetic — is an art form, and we applaud those who are masters. But for the eyelash-challenged, putting on
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Clear Mascara Is The Essential Your Makeup Kit Is Missing
Beyoncé has given us a lot over the years — Dangerously In Love, the 2009 Inaugural Ball performance for the Obamas, and a few iconic Vogue covers that
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Gave Me The Royal Treatment
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
31 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In May
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
15 Waterproof Mascaras That Won't Give You Raccoon Eyes
If you have stick-straight lashes, you know that it's always a challenge to build a feathery look that points anywhere but down. That's when you should
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Urban Decay's
Game Of Thrones
Makeup Is Finally Bac...
Update: As anticipated, the Urban Decay Game of Thrones makeup collection sold out almost immediately on the brand's site just after it launched. Luckily,
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
New Clues Suggest Lady Gaga Is Launching Her Beauty Line In Las V...
Update: With awards season long over, Lady Gaga is preparing to return to Las Vegas to continue her concert residency. But Enigma might not be the only
by
Refinery29
Beauty
Charlotte Tilbury's New Glowgasm Collection Is Finally Here
Charlotte Tilbury has done it again: claimed our paychecks in exchange for her luxe, gold-plated highlighter wands and ribbed lipstick bullets. Leveling
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Found Real Makeup Tutorials From The 1950s — & Tried Them All
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The Summer Beauty Necessity You're Probably Forgetting
Think about the last time you put on sunscreen. Chances are you slathered it over your shoulders, neck, and chest, and then (with a separate,
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
10 Stunning Makeup Looks That You Can Easily Recreate For Prom
Right about now every high-school senior is studiously prepping for final exams and filling out all the appropriate pre-college paperwork — not. If you
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Mismatched Eyeshadow Is Here To Challenge The Status Quo
When it comes to makeup, we're taught that it's always best to be symmetrical. Your eyebrows should match, your blush should, too, and don't even get us
by
Us
Beauty
These Celebrities Prove That Blue Eye Makeup Is A Must-Try For Sp...
A lot of people refer to the '90s as the golden decade for style and beauty inspo, but with all due respect, we've got to give the early 2000s its props.
by
Us
Beauty
12 Festival Makeup Looks That Are Worthy Of Stage Time
Once we graduated from college and got a 9-to-5 job, the excitement over vacations like Spring Break dwindled. But even though we sit at a desk all day,
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Blake Lively's Best-Kept Skin Secret Is This $16 Sunscreen
Contrary to what you may have read at the nail salon or in the checkout line, celebrities are not just like us. Last time we checked, we didn't have a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Is Almost Over — But Don'...
Ulta Beauty has just kicked off its biannual 21 Days Of Beauty Sale, and in case you haven't heard, this season's super-sale is better than anything we've
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The "Floating Crease" Is The Instagram Beauty Trend You Need To Try
You don't have to love '90s fashion or want a Britney Spears-inspired belly button ring right now to know that trends always come back. However, rare is
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Spring's Biggest Makeup Trends Will Take You Out Of Your Com...
There's plenty to look forward to when the first days of spring roll around. You get to put away those oversized coats and take out the cute leather
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
We've Tried Every Beauty Product By Glossier — Here's W...
Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
by
Us
Beauty
Lady Gaga Is Bringing Pink Eyeshadow Back In A Big Way
When it comes to eyeshadow and eye makeup, celebrities are getting real comfortable with the unexpected. Over the past year alone, we've seen unlikely
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
The Real Reason Elizabeth Holmes Always Wears Dark Eye Makeup
Elizabeth Holmes' face is everywhere right now: on the front page of newspapers, in tabloids, shown alongside press coverage of the two documentaries and
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
The Unlikely Eyeshadow Trend You'll Be Wearing This Spring
We're officially in that weird winter-to-spring limbo that makes getting ready 10 times more difficult in the morning. When the temperature wavers from
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
11 Brand-New Launches To Score At Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale
We've been around the block enough to know the Ulta Beauty Annual 21-Day Sale is not a drill. This is the time of year to grab crazy deals on makeup and
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
30 Drugstore Makeup Products That Will Definitely Sell Out In 2019
Every December 31, we make New Year's resolutions that we either loyally keep or break before February hits. While it's hard to predict how steadfast
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
We Tried Everything From Glossier Play — & Here's What'...
This morning — after over a week of waiting to find out what, exactly, that mysterious logo would stand for — Glossier finally unveiled Glossier Play.
by
Megan Decker
