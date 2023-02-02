This Eyeshadow Stick Is My Lazy-Girl Makeup MVP

My needs are very simple when it comes to my makeup. Unless I'm gussying up for a special occasion, my go-to product will always be something that provides high color payoff but requires low effort and skill level. Something I can easily blend in with my fingertips is an instant winner.
So if you're a lazy girl like me, prepare to have your eyes opened by my latest discovery: the Visionary Eye Shadow Stick collection by Twenty/Twenty Beauty.
The brand is led by an ophthalmologist and comes with a serious mission: All of its products are made with an all-natural, eye-safe formula that won't cause any discomfort to your peepers. You won't find any glitter, loose mineral powders, or fragrances in the ingredient list, as they are all common factors causing watery eyes and irritation.
The winter is the perfect time for me to test out the brand's gentle formula eye shadow sticks since my eyes are especially prone to dryness. Read ahead to find out why they have earned a top spot among my lazy-girl makeup staples.
The eye shadow sticks are divided into two core collections: Sheer Shimmers, which include three sparkly gold tones, and Rich Neutrals, a trio of matte browns and blacks. You can buy each color individually or invest in a set of three. The tip is pointier than most of the other eye shadow sticks I've used, and it allows for drawing out a thin and precise line. One convenient feature is the built-in eyeliner sharper hidden at the other end of the stick.
A big selling point for these sticks is how easily you can create an ombré smokey eye. I was able to achieve a soft smokey eye look in under two minutes (seriously, I timed myself).
First, I blended the Starry Eyed Girl, a champagne color, all over my lids. Then it was a couple of strokes of Love At First Sight, a gunmetal greige, on the outer half of my eyelids, followed by more finger-blending action. Finally, I used the dark bronze Brown Eyed Girl as an eyeliner and drew a winged line along my lashes. I dotted the inner corners of my eyes with the Starry Eyed Girl again, and hey presto — the speediest smokey eye ever was born.
Overall, I was really impressed with the eye shadow stick. The texture was so on point, and it glides right onto the skin without clumping. It felt luxurious and creamy, so the colors blended like a dream even without a professional brush. The shades were highly pigmented, and a little bit of each goes a long way.
The brand more than measured up to its claims of being kind to the eyes: My eyes are usually very sensitive to gunk falling out from my mascara or liquid eyeliner, leaving me with an uncomfortable feeling in the corner of my eyes. The lack of irritant particles in the formula meant that I didn't rub my lids even after a whole evening of wear. The color stayed on beautifully, too, as you can see from the above selfie I took at the end of the evening.
The only thing I clocked as an area of improvement is how the tubes are all identical. When you're switching between colors, the only way to ID the right shade is to read the tiny text printed on the side of the stick. It would have been nice to have a color indicator on the cap.
Small remarks on the packaging aside, these eye shadow sticks are makeup MVPs in the making: They are just so easy to blend, show up gorgeously on the skin, and have remarkable staying power. I will be stashing these in my pocket when I am minutes from running late (which is often) and need a quick beauty fix on the go.
Ahead of Valentine's Day, the brand will launch a new All Eyes On You Smokey Eye Set, which includes the popular shades Brown-Eyed Girl, Love at First Sight, and Starry Eyed, and the brand's bestselling Clean Sweep Mascara (read our review here). Date night beauty has never been more effortless — and easier on the eyes.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.