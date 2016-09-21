Skip navigation!
Lazy Girl's Guide To Everything
Fashion
The Laziest Way For Fashion Girls To Ace Halloween
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
More from Lazy Girl's Guide To Everything
Living
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Planning A Wedding
Meaghan Clark
Sep 21, 2016
Home
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Being A Better Adult
Meghan De Maria
Sep 14, 2016
Hair
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Perfectly Air-Dried Hair
Mane Addicts
Jul 1, 2016
How To Adult
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Making Your Phone Last Another Year
Sure, it'd be nice if your phone was a trendy rose gold color. It would also be handy if you could unlock it using just a fingerprint. But, all in all,
by
Christina Bonnington
Food & Drinks
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Holiday Party Contributions
When it comes to the holiday party season, efficiency is the name of the game. We're all racing the clock to meet deadlines before the big break and
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Chicago
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Amazing Skin: Summer Edition
Let’s be real — people don’t opt to live in Chicago because of the winters (obviously). It’s during the epic and enjoyable summers that the city
by
Melanie Rud Chadwick
Food & Drinks
Lazy Girl's Guide To Cooking Dinner & Saying No To Takeout
By The Spiced Life The great thing about fried rice is that pretty much anything goes, which makes it a fabulous way to show off seasonal produce. It
by
Food52
Tech
The Lazy Girl's Guide to Effortless Spring Cleaning
While I’d love to live in a shiny, spotless, Pinterest-worthy apartment, I just don’t have the time (or willpower) to keep things Mr.
by
Christina Bonnington
Shopping
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Put-Together Brunching
Ah, Friday: the day when our minds run wild with weekend possibilities. But, whether your two days off are reserved for back-to-back errands,
by
Jinnie Lee
Hair
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Non-Boring Buns
In Groundhog Day fashion, every morning of high school and college (and, who am I kidding, long beyond), I would wake up and evaluate my fine, frizzy
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Food & Drinks
Lazy Girl's Ultimate Breakfast Recipe
By Sheela Prakash I always have big plans for weekend mornings. I’ll spend the better part of the week tagging recipes for what I imagine will be
by
Food52
Chicago
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Amazing Skin
Everyone wants gorgeous, glowy, perfect skin. Sure, you can spend hours upon hours (and dollars upon dollars) on a complicated routine that requires
by
Melanie Rud Chadwick
Tinseltown
The Lazy Girl's One Holiday Essential
The holidays are the time to haul out that heirloom fine china. So we thought. It's just that paper plates always screamed "tacky" to us. But, when we saw
by
Chloe Daley
Tinseltown
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Holiday Gifts
It's never been easier to be a lazy girl during the holidays. With online shopping and free delivery, you can cross every name off your list from the
by
Ana Colon
Living
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Pumpkin Decorating
Do you have your Halloween pumpkin decorations out yet? We love a fancy carved-out pumpkin, but this year we chose to take a much simpler route. We
by
Leaf.tv
Skin Care
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Flawless Skin
When our face is looking a little dull and uneven, we're forced to reach for multiple skin perfecters. But, sunscreen, foundation, concealer, and powder?
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Beautiful Summer Skin
Summer brings on a jam-packed schedule of barbecues, vacations, and of course, time at the beach and pool. The season is embraced as a time to relax and
by
Renée Rouleau
Shopping
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Packing Like A Pro
You've requested your days off, booked the airfare, reserved the hotel, and arranged your excursions (and now just have to build up the courage for hang
by
Bobby Schuessler
Hair
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Summer-Perfect Hair
Not to state the obvious, but summer is hot. And, the last thing we want to do is spend an hour perfecting stick-straight locks or Gisele-worthy waves
by
Jada Wong
Living
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Spring Cleaning
From her laid-back, effortless style to a fresh, ahead-of-the-trend beauty aesthetic, Lauren Conrad is a girl after our own heart. So, each week, the
by
LaurenConrad.com
Hair
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Heat Styling
Styling your hair can sometimes feel like a tedious task, especially when it involves a vigorous round with a blowdryer followed by a curling or
by
A.J. Hanley
Makeup
The Lazy Girl's Makeup Cheat Sheet
In the coming days, you’re likely to be bombarded with holiday makeup ideas, tutorials, and inspirations. This is great news for your Pinterest boards,
by
Elena Carey
Food & Drinks
The Lazy Girl's Recipe For Grown-up Chicken Soup
We love a good Cup 'O Noodles but for a tastier (healthier) meal that’s just as lazy and satisfying, we whip up a bowl of this single-serving chicken
by
Erin Phraner
Fitness
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Surviving Bikram
Looking for a new workout? How about one that makes you sweat before you even begin to move? That’s what happens during a 90-minute session of bikram
by
Ximena Beltran Qu...
Entertaining
The Lazy Girl's Secret Weapon To Throwing A Pinterest-Worthy Party
You're great at party planning…up until the part where you actually have the party. But who can blame you? It's easy to come up with the inspiration,
by
Connie Wang
Food & Drinks
The Lazy Girl's Guide To A Delicious Dinner — Without Cooking
Motivating to make dinner (or turn on the oven) in the heat of summer is hard. That’s why easy no-cook cooking this time of year is a no-brainer! Our go
by
Erin Phraner
Chicago
The Lazy Girl's Guide To A Homemade Meal In Minutes
Truth: There is absolutely nothing wrong if your idea of dining at home is ordering up some Pad Thai from GrubHub — unless you do it every night.
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
The Lazy Girl's Solution To Holiday Baking
Forget the flour, and the sugar, and the baking powder...you've got some serious shopping and holiday revelry to do. No matter how great it is to lick the
by
Rebecca Taras
Politics
The Truly Lazy Girl's Guide To Style: The Panty Headband
And we thought we were lazy. The Frisky explores the treacherous frontier of minimalist beauty tips that is the double-duty panty. While a little drunk
by
Connie Wang
Hair
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Hair
If there's one thing we all have in common, it's that we want our hair to look amazing—but with minimal effort. Because who wants to spend a zillion
by
Betsey McLain
