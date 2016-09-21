The Lazy Girl's Guide To Planning A Wedding

So the bliss of getting engaged is starting to fade, and the realization that you’ve got a wedding to plan is starting to hit you…hard. While you want to throw a killer party, focusing on the complexities of wedding planning isn’t falling high on your to-do list. Not to worry. We’ve got you covered.
Even if you’re not a planner, or just lack that Pinterest-obsessed gene, you can still have a fabulous, Instagram-worthy wedding if you so wish. In an age when the majority of us are tethered to technology, let your smartphone be your guide. We’ve pulled together a list of our favorite wedding vendors to help you get the best of everything in just a few clicks. Discover some great on-demand delivery services, apps, and websites to use in order to remain efficient — and maybe even sane.
