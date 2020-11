14 Sensible Gifts Practical People Will Appreciate (& Actually Use)

Practicality mixed with holiday gifts can conjure up images of very sad colored socks that are unwrapped with an even sadder frown. But, let it be known that the sad sock is a practical-holiday gift anomaly! And we're here to stick up for all the practical presents' actually-useful reputations. For all those friends or family members out there that would rather spend their hard-earned coin on something other than an over-priced set of loungewear , this one's for you.