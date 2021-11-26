The Best Sellers Of Black Friday, According To Refinery29 Readers

Sports fans have championship games; the Refinery29 Shopping team has Black Friday. Instead of studying player stats, we compare prices, test products, and scrutinize anonymous shopping data to get in shape for the biggest sale event of the year. And now it's game day, baby. Let's kick it off with the best Black Friday deals — according to what you, Refinery29 readers, are shopping the most.
Every month, we recap the 29 top-bought products of the last thirty days (like gift-worthy blob seal pillows and multi-functional pens). But, for November, this will be a special Black Friday best sellers edition. Each of the carefully culled products on this list, aside from being a most wanted reader-favorite, is on super sale. Highlights include the world's most recognizable vacuum, the internet's favorite sunscreen, the most buzz-worthy sex toy of the year, and a bunch of others that may (or may not) surprise you. Parse your way through this data-drive collection containing what you and your crew consider to be the most wanted Black Friday and Cyber Monday markdowns worth scoring.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.