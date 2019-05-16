Skip navigation!
Wedding Checklist
Beauty
How To Get A Natural Glow On Your Wedding Day
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Engagement-Photo Makeup Session
Erika Stalder
May 16, 2019
Shopping
Adorn Your Bridal Party With Jewelry They'll Keep Wearing After The Wedding
Emily Ruane
May 15, 2019
Shopping
An Effortless Wedding Registry Guide — From A To Z
Elizabeth Buxton
May 14, 2019
Beauty
6 Timeless Nail-Polish Shades Fitting For Any Bride
With celebrity nails on the mind — Meghan Markle's clean manicure at the Baby Sussex reveal and Hilary Duff's engagement announcement featuring glossy
by
Megan Decker
Weddings
Stylish Bachelorette Party Favors That Aren't Penis-Themed
We're transitioning into the sunshine season, meaning it's time to break out the SPF in preparation for UV-rays and bachelorettes. Aside from
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
19 Bridal Shower Outfits That Will Get All The Approving Nods
When it comes to weddings — whether you’re having one, participating in one, or attending one — there are enough wardrobe requirements to make the
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
H&M Just Restocked Its Kate Middleton Wedding Dress Dupe —& 19 Mo...
Ask any newly-married couple and they'll tell you: weddings are anything but cheap. A couple thousand peonies could cost the same as a luxury car, the
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
This & Other Stories Launch Just Made Wedding Season So. Much. Be...
Wedding season is nearly here, meaning that a summer of champagne toasts, bridesmaid dresses, and high heel-induced pain is no doubt ahead of you. And
by
Eliza Huber
Weddings
20 Wedding Gifts Real Women Actually Used — From Registry To Surp...
As much as we may dream about weddings, from our own to the ceremonies of others, the actual days leading up to said events can be a stressful shit-storm
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Weddings
5 All-Inclusive Packages For A Stress-Free Honeymoon
Wedding planning is stressful enough as it is. You and your S.O. deserve a nice and relaxing break after orchestrating a big celebration for your family
by
Venus Wong
Weddings
5 Wedding After-Party Ideas To Keep The Good Times Rolling
The best thing about attending prom, fashion shows, or even the Oscars is not the event — it's the after-parties. The most unforgettable memories happen
by
Venus Wong
Wellness
Salt Covenant Ceremonies Are The New Unity Candle
During wedding season this year, expect to see a lot of statement sleeves, glitter makeup, neon signage, and… salt ceremonies. A type of unity ceremony
by
Erika W. Smith
Fashion
Why
Not
Wear Blush On Your Wedding Day?
There are a few hard rules when it comes to your wedding day: don't drink too much champagne on an empty stomach, avoid the groom while wearing your dress
by
Eliza Huber
Best Wedding Dresses
25 Wedding Dresses That Are Perfect For A Beach Bride
It's hard to imagine a more romantic setting for a wedding than at the beach. Swapping vows at sunset, feeling the sand in between your toes, and a
by
Austen Tosone
Weddings
21 Books That Make Wedding Planning Feel Effortless
Planning a wedding is exciting. But it's also very, very hard work. In order to navigate it, you're going to need to arm yourself with an array of tools
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Dedicated Feature
How To Actually Get The Most Out Of Your Wedding Registry
Between securing a venue, arranging for a gluten-free-vegetarian-friendly-kosher caterer, and saying yes to a gorgeous (but still affordable) wedding
by
Jen Anderson
Weddings
I Am A Wedding Planner & This Is What My Wedding Looked Like
If you thought Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding looked extravagant, just wait until you see Ziad and Sewar's 600-person soirée. "Ziad wanted a
by
Refinery29
Beauty
I Spent $25,000 & Postponed My Wedding For The Perfect Smile
A year before her wedding, Stephanie Phillips, a bride-to-be in Long Island, NY, visited her dentist seeking veneers. “I didn’t like how crooked my
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Fashion
17 Pearl Engagement Rings If Diamonds Aren't Your Thing
Diamond engagement rings are cool and all, but after nearly 550 years in the spotlight (the first known diamond engagement ring was given to Mary of
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
The Under-$1,500 Rose Gold Engagement Rings Of Your Dreams
When rose gold first started appearing as the next big engagement ring fad a couple of years ago, we had our doubts about its longevity. Rose gold was
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
15 Gorgeous Wedding Shoes You Can Wear Long After "I Do"
When it comes to planning your big day, there are a lot of decisions to be made. Destination wedding or local? Open bar or closed? Veil or no veil?
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
The Best Pre-Wedding Skin-Care Prep, Depending On How Much Time Y...
In a fairytale wedding, the tablescapes are set up in a snap of the magic fingers and songbirds style your hair. In real life, there are quite a few
by
Rachel Krause
Work & Money
This Bride Wanted Guests To Pay $1,500 So She Could "Be A Kardash...
What would you do if someone charged you $1,500 to attend (and help finance) their wedding? Well, one Canadian bride-to-be did just that, and then broke
by
Ludmila Leiva
Fashion
34 Engagement Rings That Will Earn You A "Yes"
The actual idea of a "proposal season" is pretty antiquated. In our opinion, any time you want to pop the question is as good as any. But similar to the
by
Ray Lowe
Beauty
Why These Brides Chopped Their Hair Off
During
Their Wed...
Finding a brief moment to sneak away from the reception without anyone noticing was the tricky part for bride Kayla and her sister AJ. They kept the big
by
Megan Decker
Sex Toys
12 Honeymoon Sex Toys For Couples To
Really
Get To Know ...
As traditional wisdom goes, honeymoon sex is unlike sex at any other time of your life. It's hot, and adventurous, and frequent. Hell, doctors have even
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Dedicated Feature
We Planned Your Future Bachelorette Party
It all comes down to this moment: You've got the outfit, you've sorted the invite list, and you've already warned everyone you know to be prepared for an
by
Jen Anderson
Work & Money
This Is How Much Money Millennial Women Save To Attend Weddings
It's widely known that getting married can be expensive: For the typical wedding, there are venues to secure, DJs to pay, invitations to send out, and
by
Anabel Pasarow
Weddings
The Best Apps For Wedding Planning
Before smartphones were ubiquitous, planning for your big day meant using paper calendars and handwritten to-do lists. But now, getting ready for your
by
Meghan De Maria
Fashion
My Wedding Took Over My Life — & My Wardrobe
For many girls, the fantasy of one’s wedding starts way before a partner is in the picture. Sure, most are just musings over the style of dress
by
Emily Holland
