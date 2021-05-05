Hill House Home’s Bridal Collection Includes Nap Dresses & Padded Headbands

On Wednesday, the brand responsible for 2020’s most talked-about fashion item — the Nap dress — made its bridal debut with a 21-piece collection. And yes, it includes Nap dresses. For the Bridal Collection, Hill House Home combined existing favorites, like the Athena Nap Dress, the Belle Bow, and the Jewel Jammie pajama set (most recently worn by Emma’s Anya Taylor-Joy) with never-before-seen items, including customizable ring pillows and party kits — which include the Jewel Jammies, a silk pillowcase, and the Noor Headband — for the bride and their bridesmaids. Essentially, the brand thought of everything a bride could need, starting from the second they get engaged up until the wedding night.
From the something blue — we’d suggest the Noor headband for that — to the way you ask all your bridesmaids to be your bridesmaids — the “Be My Bridesmaid?” silk kit is your best bet — the Bridal Collection was designed to be there for all of the “little moments that surround the big day,” according to a press release. But who says it belongs only in the little moments? The Dolly Robe, which is made from silk and includes delicate feather details, could just as easily be the dress. In fact, given the rise in minimonies since the pandemic, something more casual almost feels more appropriate for a trip down the aisle than a big, poofy dress. Plus, you can rewear it.
The fact that the entire collection tops off at $335 is simply the icing on top of your four-tier wedding cake. Check out the campaign, shot by photographer Emma Craft, and shop the just-launched Bridal Collection, ahead.
