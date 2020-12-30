How The Nap Dress, Masks & Tie-Dye Helped These Fashion Brands Thrive In The Pandemic

No one is sure about what the future of fashion holds, and what can guarantee a fashion business’ success going into 2021. All the brands Refinery29 spoke to said that businesses should continue to stay true to the core of the brand’s vision and zero on why they were started in the first place. “Beyond navigating the immediate financial issues facing so many businesses, the fashion industry will also need to navigate a new post-pandemic consumer. I think a lot of consumers have had a shift in perspective — we’ve realized we can get by with less and have become more selective on what we spend money on,” says Sakai. “A social media moment isn’t going to cut it. I think brands will need to be very clear about how their products fulfill both emotional and functional needs in order to stay relevant and successful.” She personally is planning on expanding evolvetogether’s offerings to include more “thoughtfully designed daily essentials” as the need for masks will likely dwindle in the coming years.