Amira Rasool Wants The Folklore To Be The LVMH Of Africa

Following a period of increased sales due to Blackout Tuesday and the increased interest in supporting Black-owned businesses following the racial justice protests, Rasool is expanding her business. In addition to continuing to serve as a multi-brand retailer, she is now working to offer resources for brands in order to help with their prolonged success. “I want to invest in building Africa’s economy,” she says. “Many people don't understand how much fashion fuels many countries’ economies. Being able to increase exports coming from luxury brands is crucial because that's going to allow these brands to have bigger production facilities, hire thousands more people, and also make sure that they're being fairly compensated,” she says. As part of that, Rasool provides consulting services for brands sold at The Folklore and beyond. Her goal is to allow them to be sustainable and profitable in the long-term, be it by educating them on how to increase sales by offering an e-commerce platform or connecting them with other brands that they can collaborate with. Rasool is “making sure that these brands have a space that they can always make money off of,” she says.