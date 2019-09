The Folklore Is Bringing Africa’s Best Designers To The U.S.

In Black culture , folklore remains an essential mode of passing down stories, customs, and beliefs from generation to generation. The Folklore Amira Rasool's new cultural hub for contemporary brands, artists, and creatives, aims to tell the stories of designers from the African diaspora through their own lens. "No one is really documenting these designers now as they should, allowing them to document their own journeys," Rasool tells Refinery29. "I really just want them to able to tell their own stories without being pigeonholed into this mold of ‘this is African design.’"