The Folklore Is Bringing Africa’s Best Designers To The U.S.

She will edit the offering seasonally, and hopes that her platform will serve as a signal boost for the designers. To get the products into even more hands, she'll also host pop-up events for consumers. "A lot of these designers aren’t sold in the U.S. or in the West in general," she explains. "Because we have a pretty high price point, people are going to want to be able to touch and feel and get a sense of these brands and the quality of their clothing."