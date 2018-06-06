“This year saw a real diversity of talent, with two brands designing womenswear, two designing menswear, two both womenswear and menswear, while three create gender neutral fashion,” Arnault said in a press release. “I am moreover delighted that Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, a semi-finalist in 2017, has returned to the competition.” We will see who comes out on top after the finalists present their designs at the Foundation Louis Vuitton on June 6.