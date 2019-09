LVMH just announced the nine finalists for its highly-regarded Young Fashion Designer Prize, which is awarded to fashion designers who have produced at least two collections and are under the age of 40. The group of men’s and women’s designers — which include A-Cold-Wall Matthew Adams Dolan , and Rokh — are from all over the globe and have been chosen from a group of 20 semi-finalists by 48 international fashion heavyweights like Jonathan Anderson, Nicolas Ghesquiére, Marc Jacobs, and Maria Grazia Chiuri among others. The competition was so stiff that Delphine Arnault, the director and executive vice president of LVMH, actually extended the number of finalists to nine instead of eight because it was so hard for the judges to narrow down their selections.