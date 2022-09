Capsule Closets Are The Future Of Fashion, According To Saint Laurent

Personal uniforms and capsule closets have long had a stronghold in fashion, but it’s become difficult to commit to the “fewer, better things” mantra, thanks to the ubiquity of fast fashion brands and the accelerated trend cycle . It’s not just because of FOMO or the trend roulette encouraged by TikTok: The style-minded have often relied heavily on newness rather than everlasting. Saint Laurent’s lineup is not necessarily innovative — we’ve all seen floor-length coats, sheer dresses, and well-fitted trousers before — but what’s refreshing is to see a designer provide its customers (and even those without a YSL-level budget) the space and resources to continually build their wardrobe with the pieces they already have.