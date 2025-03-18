H&M has been releasing exciting and showstopping designer collaborations for just over 20 years — the most recent collections being with Mugler, Paco Rabanne, and Rokh. The latest, however, marks a first for the brand by partnering with a Polish designer: Magda Butrym.
The Silesia-born designer and 2018 LVMH-prize finalist, known for her “signature blend of femininity, boldness, and intricate craftsmanship,” is celebrating her brand’s 10-year anniversary with a collection reinterpreting bestsellers like delicate 3D floral dresses and oversized structured coats, according to a press release.
Roses are at the heart of this collection as Butrym sees them as a “symbol of womanhood: both soft and confident, delicate and independent, arresting and ever-growing.” How poetic! It’s also intended to be a “celebration of femininity in bloom,” which couldn’t be any more apparent through the floral-printed catsuits, headscarves, and mini dresses (which model Vittoria Cerreti gave us a taste of) as well as the 3D rosette-covered bodysuits, gowns, and heels.
“I really see this collection as a chance to invite people into our world — and to celebrate femininity, and the flower,” said Butrym in the release. “Each piece brings its own sense of Slavic romance while paying homage to the history of our brand.”
While the collection has a classic and timeless appeal, it also maintains Butrym’s modern edge — aka the thing that’ll make you stand out (or bloom) from the crowd. Think: rosette denim corsets, rose-printed tights, and hat-headscarf hybrids. So whether you’re looking for meticulously tailored outerwear, sweeping sequin gowns, or cosy co-ords, the H&M x Magda Butrym collaboration has a mix of statement-making and casual styles that promise to elevate your spring outfits.
Click on to take a sneak preview of the H&M collection. Then come back here on April 24 to cart up the sought-after designer pieces, which always (almost instantaneously!) sell out.