H&M is back with yet another designer collaboration. For spring, the Swedish giant tapped Rok Hwang, creative director of emerging London-based label Rokh, for delightfully deconstructed wardrobe staples.
Launching on 18th April, the Rokh x H&M collaboration highlights the Korean designer’s signatures, from avant-garde detailing, complex tailoring, and layering techniques to detachable elements. “Rokh is at the forefront of a new wave of Korean designers whose conceptual-yet-wearable clothes are captivating fashion right now,” head of H&M womenswear design Ann-Sofie Johansson said in a statement.
The collection features elevated basics that boast modifiable details. You’ll find detachable-hemline cocktail dresses, asymmetric skirts with button-up seams, double-layer trench coats, and jackets that can be worn backwards. “I always focus on making my collections as timeless as possible, and one way of doing that is with customisable details,” Hwang said in a press release. “To see my clothes being interpreted by people in their own way is one of my greatest pleasures, and I can’t wait to see how customers engage with this fun and dynamic collection for H&M.”
Beyond clothing, this collaboration includes playful accessories like matching floral gloves and tights, two-tone jewellery, clear heels, and a monogrammed briefcase. Click on to take a look at some of the womenswear pieces from the Rokh x H&M collaboration. And check back here on 18th April to shop the collection yourself.
