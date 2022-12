The Moral Conundrum Of Owning Designer Goods After A Scandal

In August this year, Balenciaga went viral for producing a high-end trash bag for over $2,000, sparking widespread outrage over its hefty price tag. At the time, the brand's creative director Demna said , "I couldn’t miss an an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?" But less than three months later, its more palatable offerings were doomed to the same ironic fate, albeit under very different circumstances.