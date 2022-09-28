Capsule Closets Are The Future Of Fashion, According To Saint Laurent

Take, for example, a hooded dress that appeared in a wide range of colors and was styled solo, as well as with a leather coat. Then, there’s the hooded long-sleeve tops that were paired with trousers for a night-out look and later with a wool coat and belt for a more office-ready outfit. Even the eveningwear, which Vaccarello displayed in the form of sheer, ruffled skirts and monochrome pantsuits, remained easy to mix with the other pieces, as well as the ‘80s-inspired shoulder pads on leather coats that have proven to be a classic decades later.