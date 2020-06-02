Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
TikTok
TikTok
Black Creators React To TikTok's Apology
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
TikTok
Why So Many TikTok Creators Changed Their Profile Pictures
Michelle Santiago...
Jun 2, 2020
TikTok
TikTok’s #BlackLivesMatter & #GeorgeFloyd Issues, Explained
Michelle Santiago...
May 29, 2020
Living
TikTok Ruined Strawberries By Showing Us The Bugs That Live Inside Them
Erin Corbett
May 21, 2020
Home
Let’s Talk About Jason Derulo’s Huge TikTok House
Jason Derulo’s career has often lent itself to some very online moments. From his signature vocal runs (JaSoN DeRuLo) to his bulgy Instagram post, he
by
Michelle Santiago...
Celebrity Beauty
JoJo Siwa Took Down Her Ponytail & Showed Off Her Wavy Blonde Hair
Another day, another TikTok challenge. TikTok users are getting out their Windex for the “Wipe It Down” challenge, which consists spraying down
by
Thatiana Diaz
Drink Recipes
Starbucks Recipes You Can Recreate At Home, According To The Inte...
by
Michelle Santiago...
TikTok
According To TikTok, Cereal Is The Official Food Of Lockdown
As adults, we yearn for the days spent in pajamas, feasting on cereal in front of the television. Given the circumstances of lockdown, sometimes, there&#
by
Michelle Santiago...
Pop Culture
Great, Now Even Stormi Webster Is Better At TikTok Than You Are
Even Kylie Jenner isn’t immune to the addictive nature of TikTok during quarantine, but daughter Stormi Webster just totally outshone her. While the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TikTok
Pancake Cereal Is The Latest Hack-Recipe To Take Over TikTok
Every week in quarantine brings a new TikTok recipe. Some run-of-the-mill ingredients get a makeover on TikTok, and out of sheer boredom, thousands of peop
by
Michelle Santiago...
Pop Culture
PSA: Please Stop Talking About Charli D’Amelio’s Body
There’s a downside to being the most popular creator on TikTok, especially when you’re 15. Charli D’Amelio rose to extreme fame on the vi
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TikTok
How The Creator Of The White Claw Slushie Wants You To Try It
Despite how hard it is to get your hands on some groceries, people are doing the absolute most in their kitchens right now. And I’m not just talking
by
Michelle Santiago...
TikTok
TikTok Is Hosting A 48-Hour Livestream Festival With Over 35 Artists
The first quarter of 2020 saw an unprecedented spike in TikTok downloads. If 2019 was the year TikTok was fully embraced by the American youth and became G
by
Michelle Santiago...
TV Shows
Everyone On TikTok Is Rewatching
Glee
& Noticing The Same ...
How you’re choosing to spend your time during quarantine says a lot about you. Some people are choosing to watch movies about pandemics, while others
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
The Real Problem With The Viral “Mugshot Challenge”
For those with the privilege of being bored during quarantine, many are turning to TikTok for a 24-hour stream of mindless entertainment. As more and more
by
Thatiana Diaz
Wellness
These Addictive Back Crack TikToks Are The New Dr. Pimple Popper ...
In one of his most popular TikToks, Cody Hanish cups the skull of a patient lying face-up on an adjustment table. He uses his fingers to tap the sides of h
by
Mirel Zaman
TikTok
It Looks Like YouTube Is Coming For TikTok With Its Own App
TikTok is to Gen Z what Instagram is to millennials. But you already knew that. Yet TikTok has grown past the point of being a teen’s app, with senio
by
Michelle Santiago...
TV Shows
Peter Weber Reads His Own Hate Comments & They’re Brutal
To say Peter Weber ended up being an unpopular Bachelor is an understatement, but he’s perhaps even more hated on TikTok. The 28-year-old finished hi
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Don Lewis’ Granddaughter Posted A TikTok Thanking Joe Exotic
The Tiger King saga is so chaotic that it was only a matter of time before it made its way onto TikTok. A girl claiming to be the granddaughter of Don Lewi
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
The Drama Currently Going Down In The TikTok Hype House Sounds Fa...
Three months after the launch of Hype House, the first house made up entirely of Tik Tok creators in Los Angeles, it seems things are falling apart. In a Y
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Is Brody Jenner Dating This Extremely Famous TikTok Star?
Taking a leaf out of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas‘s book, The Hills star Brody Jenner and TikTok creator Daisy Keech may be finding romance amidst a
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
The Trials & Tribulations Of Having A TikTok Twin
Lisa Beverly is not trying to be Charli D’Amelio. Beverly is a 19-year-old college student from New Jersey. D’Amelio is a 15-year-old dancer from Conne
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Mason Disick Is Now Starting Drama On Tiktok After Being Kicked O...
If at first you don’t succeed, take your tea to TikTok. Mason Disick sneakily set up his own Instagram this week and went live to a rapidly-growing a
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TikTok
Charli D’Amelio Now Has More Followers Than Anyone On TikTok
When Charli D’Amelio first hit it big on TikTok, she was just your average 15-year old from Norwalk, Connecticut. She has since joined her sister and a g
by
Michelle Santiago...
TikTok
These Are The TikTok Editing Apps You’ve Been Seeing On You...
by
Michelle Santiago...
Home Decor
A Starter’s Guide To The Best TikTok Lights
by
Michelle Santiago...
TikTok
This Viral Coffee Recipe Is All Over TikTok
We might have Gen Z’s disposition for coziness to thank for the recent boom in home café content. Instagram accounts like @y.na_ (nominated for the 2020
by
Michelle Santiago...
TikTok
The Best #FlipTheSwitch TikToks & How To Join The Trend
by
Michelle Santiago...
TikTok
How To Make Money On TikTok, According To Brands, Experts, & TikT...
According to some very optimistic experts, the top TikTok creators are set to make one million dollars a post by 2021. But for now, we’ll have to settle
by
Michelle Santiago...
TikTok
Vine Is (Sort Of) Back. But Can It Compete With TikTok?
Just when TikTok has climbed all the way to the top of the App Store charts to become the most addictive app of the moment, the ghosts from App Store’s p
by
Michelle Santiago...
TikTok
One TikTok Fan Learned The Hard Way That Adults Have Infiltrated ...
Panera’s mac and cheese has a loyal and dedicated following. From college students to shopping mall flaneurs, many praise the creamy cheese sauce and smo
by
Michelle Santiago...
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted