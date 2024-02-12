Is The Owala Water Bottle The New Stanley Cup? I Found Out.

My preferred method of drinking from my Owala is by sipping through the straw (because I usually have a pair of glasses atop my head and try avoiding tilting my head back and having them fall off). The spout is therefore really practical for me. I'm also a fan of the genius handle lock that's easy to carry, keeps germs at bay when I'm not drinking from it, and has proven to be completely leakproof. It's also proven to be dent-proof in my experience after my incredibly clumsy self has dropped it several times.