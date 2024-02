Is The Owala Water Bottle The New Stanley Cup? I Found Out.

To be clear, I wouldn't have asked to write up a review on my Owala water bottle if it didn't change my life...because it has. I've been trying to increase the amount of water I drink, and this bottle has actually motivated me to do so. I enjoy having the adorable bottle by my side at all times (from my nightstand in the morning to my office desk in the afternoon to the gym floor at night). It's also easy to track my daily 100-ounce goal with it, by drinking at least four full bottles throughout the day. And I'm here to report that, yes, I've reached my goal every day that I've used the FreeSip.As I said, this water bottle was a Christmas present, but I now know that it costs $28 and can confirm that 1) it's worth its price point and 2) I'd 100% purchase another one with my own money. I'd actually likely purchase the newer FreeSip Twist to build my own little Owala collection. Or maybe I'll buy the limited-edition FreeSip Soul Sisters bundle that drops February 13 as a Valentine's Day gift to myself . Either way, I know I won't be disappointed by whichever colorful sidekick I choose next.