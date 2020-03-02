Real People Share Their Favorite Reusable Water Bottle Brands

You probably don't think the words "chic" and "water bottle" go together all that logically, do you? Well, allow us to change your mind. Now that living green is all the rage, the ultimate accessory to tote around this spring isn't that Fendi furry nor is it a teensy micro-purse — it's none other than a bottle full of H2O.
Since we're trying to live more sustainably, we've had to seriously rethink the single-use items we used to regularly carry, and that includes water bottles. We asked eco-conscious water drinkers to share their absolute favorite water bottles, and their picks are sure to add panache to any workout and beyond. With cool canteens from brands like Hydro Flash, S'well, Contigo, and more, hydration just got a lot more luxe.
