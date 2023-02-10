First, I opted to test-run how a cold drink would hold up in my new tumbler. Initially, I added a handful of ice and some cold New York tap water into it. It traveled alongside me during my morning commute, snug in my cup car holder, without any leaks along the bumpy expressway. I sipped on it throughout my drive and at work for a couple of hours. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the tumbler kept my drink cold. So, when I went to refill the bottle, I chose to do it without ice this time. Impressively, my drink still stayed frosty cold for hours. I refilled the tumbler a few times throughout the day (I think my eagerness to test out the insulation and the 20-ounce capacity motivated me even more to stay hydrated.) After bringing it along with me to some meetings, lunch, and the drive home, my water stayed consistently cold (and the tumbler got some compliments along the way too).