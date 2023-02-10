We're forever trying to cut back on single-use plastic and disposable coffee cups. But let's be honest; while we'd love to think our motivation is solely the environment, we also know making the right choice is a whole lot easier when the reusable options no longer come at the cost of convenience or aesthetics. W&P, a fan-favorite of many R29 readers, is a leader in creating design-forward food storage options that make going green feel oh-so-appealing. It offers a wide array of modern reusable products with sustainability at the forefront. One of its best-selling products is the Porter Insulated Tumbler, a ceramic bottle with a stylish silicone cover and the promise to provide 12 hours of insulation for hot beverages and 24 hours for cold beverages.
Advertisement
W&P has teamed up with internet personality Emma Chamberlain. You may know her from her early YouTube vlog days, her Met Gala red carpet interviews, her viral Architectural Digest home tour, or, more recently, from her delicious coffee. Chamberlain Coffee creates everything from single-serve bags to ground and whole beans to cold brew mason jars and matcha frothers, all with its namesake's signature Gen Z touch. The brand utilizes ethical practices — such as sourcing sustainable and organic coffee and working with Food4Farmers to ensure food security for coffee-farming families — so a W&P collaboration only made sense. Right now, Chamberlain Coffee is exclusively selling a limited-edition W&P tumbler in the signature terrazzo print with the coffee brand’s logo added. While supplies last, all Chamberlain Coffee Insulated Tumbler purchases come with a free ice tray to help keep your drinks extra cold. And, if you add an extra treat onto your purchase, you'll get free shipping when you spend $50.
While I wasn't able to get the logo-adorned mug to test out, I did receive the original W&P version, which functions identically but without the added benefit of showing off your Chambie pride. (I am a newer Emma Chamberlain fan, but my younger sister was kind enough to clue me in on the fandom's name). I like having water on hand, and I like to take coffee with me on road trips, so I was eager to put those insulation features to the test.
Advertisement
Okay, for first impressions, I quickly fell in love with this tumbler. The sleek shape and the stunning colorful-speckled print are equally minimal and special. The matte texture is also sooo pleasing. The silicone cover is satisfyingly soft, and the terrazzo print is slightly raised. (Fast-forward to me continuously caressing the tumbler for fun throughout the day.)
Alright, now down to the nitty-gritty. This 20-ounce vacuum-insulated tumbler has a double-walled stainless steel core. As you may have probably experienced, stainless steel can affect the flavors of drinks, giving off a metallic taste. But W&P combatted this by fully coating the metal in ceramic, providing a much more enjoyable drinking experience. These materials also combine to allow for long-lasting insulation, keeping drinks the same temperature as your first sip, for hours on end.
An extra bonus is the silicone cover, which fully prevents your hands from burning or freezing. It also offers a non-slip grip, which makes it even more convenient for carrying around, commuting, and traveling. A sliding BPA-free plastic lid is another convenient element of this carefully thought-out product.
First, I opted to test-run how a cold drink would hold up in my new tumbler. Initially, I added a handful of ice and some cold New York tap water into it. It traveled alongside me during my morning commute, snug in my cup car holder, without any leaks along the bumpy expressway. I sipped on it throughout my drive and at work for a couple of hours. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the tumbler kept my drink cold. So, when I went to refill the bottle, I chose to do it without ice this time. Impressively, my drink still stayed frosty cold for hours. I refilled the tumbler a few times throughout the day (I think my eagerness to test out the insulation and the 20-ounce capacity motivated me even more to stay hydrated.) After bringing it along with me to some meetings, lunch, and the drive home, my water stayed consistently cold (and the tumbler got some compliments along the way too).
Advertisement
I also left water in it overnight, sans ice or refrigerating, to really see if it actually stayed cold for 24 hours as advertised, and to my delight, it did!
The next day, I opted to see how hot beverages faired in the tumbler. My Keurig delivered a piping hot black coffee into it, and I added a splash of coffee syrup. It doesn't take me a particularly long time to drink a cup of coffee, so I don't truly need it to stay hot for up to 12 hours, but I was still intrigued by that prospect. I also know that when I don't finish my home brew soon enough, it very quickly becomes room temperature in a mug. Sipping on my coffee for two hours, I can say that it remained hot hot hot the entire time. Perhaps it didn't stay as piping hot as my water had stayed freezing cold, but I wasn't mad about it.
After this, I also made myself a tea. (For those asking, I take it with lemon and honey.) I sipped on it for hours, and it definitely stayed hotter than my coffee, I presume because it started out hotter to begin with. W&P's website also gives the pro tip to fill your tumbler with boiling water to pre-heat it, before adding your beverage to ensure it stays extra hot for extra long.
Advertisement
I was really happy with my Chamberlain Coffee x W&P Insulated Tumbler and am eager to continue using it for long car rides (and around the house). I recommend it if you're looking for new reusable bottle to add to your collection, or if you're looking to gift one to a fellow "Chambie."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.