16 Oddly Specific Advent Calendars To Give This Season

Advent calendars are great for many reasons: Mainly, you get to open them up at the beginning of December, and assuming you don't go the instant gratification route and open all of the days' worth of goodies at once, you get to enjoy an entire month's worth of presents on the daily. (What could be better, right?) And despite the fact that they're usually a higher-priced item, they can actually be a great value if you're looking to share your gifts, or if you're looking to try a variety of products from one brand.