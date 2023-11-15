Skip navigation!
Advent Calendar Gift Guide
10 Chocolate Advent Calendars Filled With Truffles, Hot Cocoa, Vegan Sweets, & ...
Alexandra Polk
Nov 15, 2023
Sex Toys
We Tracked Down The Last Of The Lovehoney Sex Toy Advent Calendars (& They’...
Charlotte Lewis
Nov 14, 2023
Guide To Wine
5 Best Wine Advent Calendars For Spreading Holiday “Cheers!”
Alexandra Polk
Nov 10, 2023
Most Wanted
We Found The Best Gifts For Tea Lovers — & Scored Readers A Deal ...
Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off sitewide at Vahdam Teas using our promo code R29VAHDAMHOLIDAY, now through November 30. When in doubt about what to buy fo
by
Victoria Montalti
With A Bow 2023
24 Unique Advent Calendars You’ll Want To Gift Everyone (& ...
by
Venus Wong
Most Wanted
Kiehl’s Advent Calendar Is A Winter Wonderland For Skincare...
It may be Halloween, but everyone knows that the holiday spirit starts promptly on November 1, and so we’re immediately feeling festive, partly thank
by
Victoria Montalti
Advent Calendar Gift Guide
Dermstore’s Holiday Beauty Box Is A Treasure Chest — & We Raided It
Picture it: A chest full of hidden gems worth far more than you could ever expect. We’re not talking about a pirate’s treasure chest, but rathe
by
Victoria Montalti
Advent Calendar Gift Guide
This Gorgeous Papier Advent Calendar Is Here To Brighten Up Your ...
Advent calendar season is very much upon us. While we’ve been on the frontlines bringing you all the latest drops from beauty brands — from Olive &
by
Venus Wong
Advent Calendar Gift Guide
2023’s Best Beauty Advent Calendars Are Already Here — But ...
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Most Wanted
Olive & June’s Nail Polish Advent Calendar Is Here — & Going To S...
Fall may have only just arrived, but it’s already full-on holiday season at Olive & June. The beloved beauty brand announced both of its highly-antic
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Most Wanted
Benefit’s Advent Calendar Has Landed Early — & Is A Beauty ...
The holidays have arrived early at Benefit Cosmetics — and by that, we mean that we’re opening our presents well ahead of schedule. Hot off of San
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Advent Calendar Gift Guide
Charlotte Tilbury’s Advent Calendar Is Already Here (& Set To Sel...
Yes, we hear you — it is too early to start thinking about the holiday season. Summer may be in full swing, with shorts, sandals, and SPF still in solid
by
Esther Newman
