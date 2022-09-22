Fall may have only just arrived, but it’s already full-on holiday season at Olive & June. The beloved beauty brand announced both of its highly-anticipated nail polish advent calendars today — and if past years are any indication, we can be sure that they’ll sell out long before the turkey’s even left the oven.
For those who missed out last year, Olive & June is holding preorders for its 25 Days of Mani Magic advent calendar, along with the 8 Nights of Mani Magic — the chicest way to celebrate the Festival of Lights. Both cheerful sets are set to ship by the end of November and include O&J favorites like nail polish, nail stickers, press-ons, quick-dry drops, and cuticle serum pens, among other treasures to create a dream holiday manicure. And while the polishes include party-ready sparkles and other seasonal hues, they're also colors you can rock on your fingers long after the clock strikes midnight on NYE. (Though, in keeping with the advent calendar spirit, you can expect some seasonal nail stickers as well.)
As we’ve noted before, beauty advent calendars have a lot going for ‘em: Not only is the packaging and unboxing experience a solid 11/10, but it’s also a surprisingly good way to get your money’s worth while testing out several products from a brand. 8 Nights of Mani Magic retails for $55 (a $100 value!), while 25 Days of Mani Magic goes for $65 and has $125 worth of product inside.
Whether you snag it all for yourself or buy it to share with friends, Olive & June's once again brought the holiday magic with its blockbuster sets. Now the only question that remains is, have you been good this year?
