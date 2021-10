The Best Beauty Advent Calendars To Gift This Season

Whether you have a love affair with skincare or are mad about makeup, advent calendars are the perfect way to sample tons of products in one fell swoop. Most calendars are stocked with a variety of generously portioned sample or travel sizes, often with a few full-size products tucked in. Cost-wise, they are similar to a gift set where your per-ounce cost is lower than if you bought each piece individually. Of course, you're probably not buying 25 nail polishes at once on the reg, so if you really want the bang for your buck, you can always divvy up products with friends and spread around the fun. Ahead, you'll find the best big-ticket beauty advent calendars from brands like Dr. Barbara Sturm Charlotte Tilbury , and more to splurge on this year.