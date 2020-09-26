Olive & June’s Manicure Advent Calendar Is Too Good To Stay In Stock

Now's a good time to check if you've been naughty or nice this year because a gift we'd go full-angel mode for just dropped: Olive & June's 25 Days Of Mani Magic Advent Calendar. Fresh off the launch of its luxe hand serum, the Los Angeles-based nail-care brand has just made manicure-obsessed shoppers' dreams come true with *the* advent calendar to end all advent calendars — and, we can use our well-manicured fingers to preorder it today. Now, for the good stuff: what's inside?! Keep scrolling for a full flat-lay look at this glimmering nail-polish nirvana.
Advertisement
For $50, the 25 Days Of Mani Magic (which has a value of $95, BTW, so this is a serious steal) gets you adorably sized-down versions of the brand's most beloved nail-care products. Each glistening metallic silver box comes loaded with nine tiny bottles of polish in O&J's most holiday-ready hues, plus *inhales deeply* minis of the cult-fave Poppy attachment, cuticle serum, nail stickers, its bestselling topcoat, remover, buffer, nail files, and a cleanup brush. Did we mention it's just $50? According to the site, these beauties are set to ship at the end of October — but, even with a longer-wait time in play, this limited-edition launch is too good to stay in stock for long. So, as our savvy shopper saying goes, cart 'em while they're hot!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.